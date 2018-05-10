The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 Monday to arrest three suspected burglars in Ukiah, including an armed 48-year-old Santa Rosa man.

A neighbor first reported a suspicious van around 12:30 a.m.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped the white van about 5:15 p.m. The driver, Dee Ann Eddy, 47, of Ukiah, and passenger, Audra Yvonne Dorsey, 47, of Colbert, Washington, said Eric Dean Campbell was hiding among a number of items in the vehicle.

When Campbell ignored the deputy’s commands, the K-9 “Leo” was deployed. Campbell was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

A loaded gun was found where he’d been hiding, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies later learned Campbell was wanted on a no bail warrant for a parole violation in Sonoma County. Several items reported stolen from the Ukiah residence were also found in the van.

All three were arrested and taken to the Mendocino County Jail. Campbell was held on $500,000 bail. Eddy and Dorsey each is being held on $50,000 bail.

