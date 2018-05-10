Santa Rosa police are seeking two young men identified as suspects in the stabbing death Wednesday of another man after a fight in the Junior College neighborhood.

The dead man, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday during the fight in the 1200 block of Slater Street, between Pacific and Spence avenues, according to a police press release issued Thursday.

An unidentified person took the man to Kaiser Hospital. The man later was transferred to Santa Rosa Memorial, where he died.

Police have identified as suspects Johnny Luis Martinez, age 20, and Gabriel Cardin Heredia, 25. Both are Santa Rosa residents and are believed to be linked to a white Chevrolet Equinox with California license plates 6YZM739.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the slaying. The reward is made possible by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.”

Officers responded Wednesday to a report of a fight on Slater. But when police arrived, “all parties were gone, and they were reported to have left in separate vehicles,” according to the press release.

An investigation revealed the dead man had been involved in a physical confrontation with two people and had been stabbed there. “The victim is believed to have been known by the suspects,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigations team, (707) 543-3590.