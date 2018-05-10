Petaluma police Wednesday arrested a man and woman on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale on a crosstown hiking and cycling trail where residents recently reported suspicious activity.

Daniel Lynch, 44, from Petaluma and Wendy Laino, 40, with previous addresses in Cloverdale and Petaluma, were arrested and transported to the Sonoma County Jail. The pair were alleged to be in possession of more than 21 ounces of methamphetamine for sale.

For the past few weeks, residents and trail users have expressed concern about “suspicious activity and individuals gathering and at times blocking access to trail users,” according to a police press release.

On Wednesday afternoon officers patrolled the trail using an all-terrain vehicle. They found a group of people on the trail near the Highway 101 overcrossing southwest of Lucchesi Park. Among that group were Lynch and Laino.

“Officers will continue to patrol the trail on a regular basis,” the press release stated, “and will have a notable presence” there on Friday during the annual “Bike To Work Day,” an event that can include related bike activities for students.

Police noted some neighbors recently voiced concerns about the trail on the Nextdoor social media site. The department said such comments aren’t visible to police staff, and it encouraged those who see suspicious or criminal activity to call police at (707) 778-4373 or, if appropriate, 911.