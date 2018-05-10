Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Cleanup of debris from the North Bay wildfires is 99 percent complete, but federal, state and local officials said Thursday there is still work to be done in recovering from the devastating October wildfires.

“We are here today to mark a milestone,” Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey said, calling the removal of 2.2 million tons of debris from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties in seven months “unprecedented.”

Coursey opened a televised press conference Thursday morning on the concrete apron in front of Santa Rosa Fire Department Station 10.

“We do have a long road ahead of us,” Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said. “It is about rebuilding people’s lives.”

The four-county government cleanup has cost more than $1.3 billion, officials said.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said it was the largest debris cleanup since the 1906 earthquake and fire in San Francisco and “one of the most complicated we’ve seen in our country.”

The cleanup is 99 percent complete, he said, with “a handful of properties that need to be addressed.”

And when all the ash, concrete and other debris from nearly 4,500 burned home sites is removed, “we’ll still be here to help our communities rebuild,” Ghilarducci said.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Ghilarducci said.

Overall, the fires destroyed more than 6,100 homes in the four-county region. An unknown share of those properties pursued private cleanup.

Officials said they expect to have all the government debris removal done by the end of May.

Bill Roche, a coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said his office would remain involved in helping to “coordinate recovery solutions.”

“We know emphatically that people are still hurting,” he said.

The Small Business Administration has made 1,200 loans totaling $155 million, Roche said.

