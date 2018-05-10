Firefighters Thursday afternoon battled a two‑alarm fire at businesses along Highway 12, just east of Sebastopol, forcing the closure of the busy highway in both directions for about 90 minutes.

The fire appeared to have started at or near the east side of McGrath Auction House, but also caused smoke damage to the adjacent retail shop, Saddles to Boots, and fire damage to nearby Peters Excavating.

Fire officials expected it would take until late Thursday afternoon for them to have it completely out, said Matt Gustafson, battalion chief for Rincon Valley.

Two firefighters, from Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, suffered minor heat fatigue and were treated by paramedics, Gustafson said.

Black billowing smoke initially could be seen for miles and brought in numerous 911 calls, starting at 1:17 p.m., according to dispatch records.

The businesses are in the Rincon Valley fire jurisdiction and Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol firefighters responded. They found flames coming from the building and called for additional help, bringing firefighters from Gold Ridge, Occidental, Forestville, Windsor and Rancho Adobe agencies. Sonoma Life Support paramedics also responded.

Sebastopol Police Chief James Conner and multiple police officers responded to help with traffic. Conner said extensive flames initially burned piles of stored items on the east side and toward the back of the McGrath building.

Police stopped eastbound travelers at Morris Street, on the edge of downtown Sebastopol. Traffic headed west was stopped at Llano Road, Conner said. The highway was reopened just after 3 p.m.

There are no hydrants in the area, so fire officials sought multiple water trucks, Gustafson said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t known.

Check back for more details.

