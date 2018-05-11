A 32-year-old woman on Thursday was handed a 30-year prison term for attacking her then-boyfriend and a romantic rival inside a west Santa Rosa night club in 2015, then ramming her minivan into them and three others when they fled outside to a parking lot, Sonoma County District Attorney officials said.

In a deal reached with prosecutors, Jessica Garcia-Leos, 32, of Santa Rosa pleaded guilty in April to two counts of attempted murder, plus enhancements for causing great bodily injury. The sentence includes added time because Garcia-Leos admitted to a 2006 conviction for a similar offense — ramming a boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend with a vehicle, Deputy District Attorney Laura Passaglia said.

The latest attack unfolded Nov. 14, 2015, at the El Rey Night Club on Sebastopol Road near Llano Road. Garcia-Leos became enraged when she saw her boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend looking at each other, according to court testimony. She picked a fight with the woman, and the pair tussled until bystanders pulled them apart.

At that point, Garcia-Leos turned to her then-boyfriend and hit him in the face with a bottle, bloodying him, witnesses said.

The boyfriend, ex-girlfriend and a group of her family and friends went outside to wait for an ambulance, summoned by a bartender. Garcia-Leos went outside, too, got into her minivan and accelerated toward the group, plowing into them, officials said.

Five people were seriously injured, including a man who was in a coma for nearly a week and has lingering injuries that affect him still, Passaglia said. All those injured suffer from various lasting impacts from their injuries, she said.

