An inmate convicted in the rape two women in 1988, including one from Sonoma County who was killed, was denied parole Wednesday following a hearing at the California Institute for Men in Chino.

Josafat Panduro Presencion, 52, is serving an 82-year sentence.

“These were heinous acts of violence committed by this inmate,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “A DNA hit brought him to justice after many years. Without any doubt he would pose a danger to this community should he be released.”

Presencion was sentenced to serve 27 years for charges of forced oral copulation, rape and manslaughter relating to the killing of Wynetta Davis outside the city of limits of Petaluma in 1988. At the time of sentencing, Presencion was already serving a 55-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault of a San Rafael woman that occurred Aug. 27, 1988 in Marin County, three months after Davis’ body was found.