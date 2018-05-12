A Windsor woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for continuing to drink and drive following an alcohol-soaked 2014 crash, when she drove into a light pole with her two young children in the vehicle.

Letty Meza, 26, violated the terms of her probation three times after she was convicted of child endangerment and drunken driving charges stemming from the 2014 crash, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

The latest violation occurred in March, when she consumed alcohol before driving to work at a drug-and-alcohol residential treatment facility in a vehicle not equipped with a court-ordered breathalyzer device, prosecutors said.

“This defendant continues to make choices that endanger the community by getting behind the wheel while impaired. She failed to take advantage of several opportunities by the court to avoid incarceration. Therefore, we believe the prison sentence is the only option to keep the community safe,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Meza was placed on probation following the May 2014 crash and warned she would be sent to prison if she did not comply with court orders. At the time of the 2014 crash, Meza had a blood alcohol level of 0.33 percent — more than four times the legal limit in California — and was on probation for two previous misdemeanor DUI offenses, prosecutors said.

Judge Dana Simonds sentenced Meza to six years in prison on April 27.

