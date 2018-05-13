Friends, family cheer on determined Ironman athletes

(1 of ) Ironman women's division leader Amy Farrell cheers as she closes in on the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Derk De Korver lets out a yell as he crosses the finish line, winning first place, at Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo of Walnut Creek closes his eyes the moment he crosses the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa carrying an American flag in honor of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Contestants stand for the national anthem before the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa volunteers arrange biking gear before dawn at the transition from swim to the ride at Lake Sonoma before dawn. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Lifeguards and support personnel wait for the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa before dawn on Lake Sonoma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Contestants take to the waters of Lake Sonoma for the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Contestants take to the waters of Lake Sonoma for the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Contestants take to the waters of Lake Sonoma for the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Contestants take to the waters of Lake Sonoma for the start of the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Michael Hill , the first to finish the swim at Lake Sonoma, transitions to the bike at the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Ironman Santa Rosa bikers head across the bridge at Lake Sonoma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) A biker heads down Hwy 128 in Alexander Valley in the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Swimmers wait for the start of the the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) An Ironman Santa Rosa racer tries to find his bike among thousands of wheels at Lake Sonoma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) The first female to finish the swim at Lake Sonoma races for her bike at the 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) The 2018 Ironman Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Ironman men's division leader Derk De Korver high fives spectators as he nears the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Anais De Korver, left, kisses her husband Derk De Korver, who finished first in the Ironman men's group, at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Ironman first place men's finisher Derk De Korver embraces his wife Anais De Korver at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Miss Sonoma County Tyler-Avery Lewis places an Ironman medal around first-place men's division finisher Derk De Korver at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Ironman women's division leader Amy Farrell triumphantly raises the finish line banner at Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Miss Sonoma County Tyler-Avery Lewis places an Ironman medal around women's division first-place finisher Amy Farrell at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Medals for Ironman Santa Rosa are placed on a table at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Triathlete Chris Boling falls to his knees and cheers after crossing the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Triathlete Robin Schneider pumps his fists as he nears the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo of Walnut Creek crosses the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa carrying an American flag in honor of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to Cpl. Kynoch's mother and daughter at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Savannah Kynoch, 13, embraces triathlete and Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo after he gave her and her grandmother the American flag he carried through the marathon stage of the race in memory of Savannah's father Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch of Santa Rosa who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005, when Savannah was three days old. Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to the mother and daughter of Cpl. Kynoch at the finish line, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Triathlete and Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo, left, embraces Linda Kynoch, mother of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch of Santa Rosa who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005, after giving her the American flag he carried in honor of Cpl. Kynoch. Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to the mother and daughter of Cpl. Kynoch at the finish line, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(45 of ) Linda Kynoch, Gold Star mother of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005, embraces triathlete and Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo as he gives her the American flag he carried in honor of Cpl. Kynoch. Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to the mother and daughter of Cpl. Kynoch at the finish line, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(46 of ) Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo of Walnut Creek points to the sky as he crosses the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa carrying an American flag in honor of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to the mother and daughter of Cpl. Kynoch at the finish line, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(47 of ) Triathlete and Marine Corps veteran Mike Ergo unfurls the American flag he carries in memory of Marine Cpl. Josh Kynoch of Santa Rosa, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.Ergo carried the flag through the entire marathon stage of the race and gave it to Cpl. Kynoch's mother and daughter at the finish line of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Jody Gold, left, of Los Gatos cheers on her husband, triathlete Tim Reynolds, along with their daughter Olivia Reynolds, 2, and Jody's mother Patty Gold, as Tim transitions to the running stage of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(49 of ) Triathlete Jose Lomonaco of Houston, Texas jogs with his run gear bag to the changing area as he transitions to the running stage of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(50 of ) Triathlete BJ Gumkowski of Carlsbad takes a drink of water as he begins the running stage of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(51 of ) Triathlete Geoffrey Steffens of Albuquerque, New Mexico runs across a pedestrian bridge spanning Prince Memorial Greenway during the running stage of Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(52 of ) Jody Gold, left, of Los Gatos, her daughter Olivia Reynolds, 2, and Jody's mother Patty Gold cheer on triathlete Tim Reynolds as he exits the bike to run transition point during Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(53 of ) Family and friends of triathlete Jared Wilson of Tigard, Oregon cheer him on, as he exits the bike to run transition point during Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(54 of ) TJ Barrett of Santa Rosa cheers on other competitors while waiting for his father, triathlete Tim Barrett to enter the bike to run transition point during Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(55 of ) Triathlete John Matson, far right, of San Jose takes a moment to greet his wife Allie and four-month-old daughter Claire as he transitions from the bike to run stage during Ironman Santa Rosa, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)