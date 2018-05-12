A Lake County man accused of lying on the witness stand during a child custody dispute was arrested Thursday on suspicion of perjury.

Russell Earl Ellis, 46, is accused of falsely stating that his estranged girlfriend and her attorney accosted him in a courthouse hallway during a custody hearing over the couple’s child, the Lake County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Ellis made the false statement under oath on the witness stand in March and in a sworn affidavit in December, prosecutors said. After reviewing videotape of the encounter and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined the attorney did not accost Ellis and his former girlfriend did not come within 12 feet of him, prosecutors said.

Ellis was booked into Lake County jail with bail set at $20,000. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of four years and eight months.

District Attorney Don Anderson formed a perjury unit in June 2016 to prosecute people who lie in court.

“Perjury is a serious crime that affects the effectiveness of our judicial system and the public confidence in the courts,” Anderson said in a statement. “Every time a witness purposely commits perjury it is an insult to every person who takes the stand and tells the truth.”

