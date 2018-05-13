A 55-year-old Guerneville man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing two rainbow flags from the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and threatening to make pipe bombs and detonate them at the Guerneville Safeway and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office substation in Guerneville, a sheriff’s official said.

The suspect’s intent was to injure sheriff’s deputies and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, Lt. Eddie Engram said in a statement. The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ pride movement.

Vincent Joseph O’Sullivan was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of petty theft, making criminal threats and a hate crime, and was held on $50,000 bail.

The first flag theft from the chamber office in the 16200 block of First Street in Guerneville was reported on April 26, and on May 5 a replacement rainbow flag was stolen, Engram said.

Deputies investigating the thefts learned of the pipe bomb threats and determined that O’Sullivan was the suspect in both matters, Engram said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

Representatives of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.