Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting of a law enforcement official in Sonoma Valley Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies, CHP officers and other law enforcement units are current on their way to the scene. It’s unclear where exactly the incident took place. Dispatchers reported the shooting and a request for an ambulance at 11:09 a.m.

The shooting may have taken place near a gas station, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Dispatchers reported a suspect was in custody and witnesses are currently being questioned. No other information was available.

Check back for more details.