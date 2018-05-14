One person is dead after a stabbing incident at Sonoma State University, officials said.

Emergency dispatchers sent two ambulances to the Rohnert Park campus just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials the victim was male and a male suspect has been arrested. University officials said both were “student aged” but would not provide further details.

According to the University Police, the school was not put on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

