Petaluma resident Edwina Grunseth, 28, remained in custody Monday morning, suspected of driving a stolen car and leading Santa Rosa police on a short pursuit Sunday night before she crashed.

The pursuit happened in east Santa Rosa about 10:30 p.m. An officer driving in the area of Yulupa and Hoen avenues checked the license on a vehicle stopped on the roadway and found it was stolen, according to police.

The officer tried to contact the driver, who sped off, headed west on Hoen Avenue, police said.

Near the Highway 12 intersection the driver crashed into a light pole. The pole broke off at the base and the vehicle ended up in trees and shrubs.

Additional officers arrived and ordered the driver out. She climbed through a window and was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading police — both felonies — and violating her probation.

Grunseth was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $30,000.

