Suspect arrested in fatal SSU stabbing

Petaluma police have arrested a 19‑year‑old Santa Rosa man suspected of stabbing to death an acquaintance during a fight at a Sonoma State University dorm apartment Sunday night.

Tyler J. Bratton, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a 26‑year‑old Sonoma County resident — neither were students at the college, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Monday during a press conference outside the campus police station.

Bratton was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and was being held without bail.

The victim’s name wasn’t released pending notification of family, Lyons said.

The two men were on campus to visit friends and an altercation arose at the apartment in front of at least one witness, a resident of the apartment, Lyons said. “This is not a random act. Everybody involved knew each other.”

Sunday’s stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village of dorm buildings for freshmen students. At least one call was made to 911 for help and dispatch reports indicated someone had a hand wound, according to initial reports. Sonoma State, Cotati and Rohnert Park police as well as Rancho Adobe firefighters responded.

The victim was found amidst a bloody scene in an upstairs apartment of the Alicante building. He was declared dead at 6:06 p.m. Bratton was stopped in the area, detained and later arrested, police said.

About 7:25 p.m. Petaluma police were called to take over the investigation, aided by Sonoma State officers. Petaluma detectives took the suspect and began to process Bratton and the crime scene for evidence, Lyons said.

That included a knife they believed was used and a backpack connected to the suspect, Lyons said. Some of it was bloody, although the lieutenant didn’t elaborate regarding what was blood stained.

Bratton was kept at the Petaluma police station overnight as information and evidence was gathered and sorted. He then was questioned by detectives and by mid morning was taken to the jail.

On Monday officers and detectives were interviewing people who’d been in the dorm area at the time of the stabbing. They also were seeking search warrants, including for cell phones, Lyons said.

“We have two people of interest we’re trying to track down,” Lyons said, referring to people who could have information to help the investigation.

An autopsy was expected to be done Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

“All of us at Sonoma State are shocked and saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts go out to all who’ve been impacted,” Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki said during the press conference. “Our focus today will be continuing to make sure the needs of our students and our campus community are met.”

On Sunday the Alicante dorm building was off limits for the investigation. Displaced students were offered lodging at area hotels, but all declined, finding space with friends and family, said Paul Gullixson, university spokesman.

Monday morning all of the dorms were open except the one where the stabbing occurred. “Campus life is going on as usual,” Gullixson said.

Grief counseling was available to students and faculty. The death occurred on the eve of the semester finals’ week and those facing tests while struggling with the violence were being told to contact professors, Gullixson said.

