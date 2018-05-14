Santa Rosa city workers searching Monday morning for the source of a bad smell found a decomposed body of a man in a downtown storm drain.

Public works employees found the body after popping open a manhole cover in the middle of D Street near First Street, on the edge of City Hall. They reported the gruesome finding at 11:24 a.m., bringing several police officers and firefighters to investigate and remove the body.

The streets were closed to traffic. Firemen positioned a ladder truck over the drain to hoist out the remains once a Sonoma County Coroner’s investigator in full protective gear and breathing mask was able to go down to the body and put it into a bag.

The noxious smell permeated the air in the intersection on the edge of City Hall as workers prepared to make the retrieval.

The investigation includes determining whether foul play or anything suspicious was involved in the death, said Santa Rosa police Lt. John Snetsinger, who was helping at the scene.

Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Mark Basque organized the retrieval. He said a person could get to that point in the drain through nearby tunnels.

The body was recovered at 1:32 p.m., Basque said.

