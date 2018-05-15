Four people were arrested on child endangerment charges after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for illegal drugs at a Clearlake house.

Deputies arrested Eric Jeffery Klein, 42, and Alexis Rose Coulter, 26, of Clearlake, at their home. They seized about 60 grams of tar heroin, packaging materials and digital scales, $2,300 in cash, and four ounces of crystal methamphetamine during the May 9 raid. The two also had a stolen .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol that was loaded inside their residence, where a small child also lived, authorities said.

Klein was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale; possession of a stolen firearm; being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm; and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Coulter was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a controlled substance while armed. The two also face complaints of child endangerment.

During the raid, deputies also arrested Adam James Gates, 37, and Shanel Alisha Blevins, 29, on child endangerment complaints. The two were living in a trailer behind the residence with a small child, authorities said.