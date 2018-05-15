Santa Rosa officials plan to lay out in painful detail this week just how much havoc the October wildfires and general overspending have wreaked on the city’s budget.

In a study session that begins Tuesday and could stretch over three days, the City Council will consider the single largest budget increase in city history — $62.5 million — as part of the what is shaping up to be the most unbalanced budget it has faced in a decade.

If approved as drafted, the total 2018-19 budget would soar from $385.3 million to $447.8 million, a 16.2 percent increase.

The largest chunk of that, an estimated $40 million, is for repairs to the damaged water system in a section of the devastated Fountaingrove neighborhood, for which the city may receive reimbursement from the federal government.

Even if that happens, the city is on track to burn through an alarming amount of cash in its general fund, the pot of money that pays for general city services.

Next year’s proposed general fund budget would spend $14.2 million more than it takes in, draining the city’s savings down to $11.3 million, or just 7 percent of the $169.2 million in expected expenditures.

The City Council has a policy of keeping reserves above 15 percent to be able to respond to emergencies.

Ten months ago, that figure, thanks to several years of strong economic growth, stood at $37.3 million, or 25 percent of expenditures.

A combination of raises for employees, the annexation of Roseland, and an increase in services for the homeless, among other things, took a $10 million bite out of that buffer before the October fires even hit.

That wasn’t great, but it was a manageable problem, explained Alan Alton, the city’s CFO.

“We had enough money in our saving account to help us as we were overspending our checking account,” Alton said.

Then the fire response wiped another $9.4 million from reserves this year, dramatically reducing the time the city has to deal with its structural deficit, which Alton said is largely a function of salaries and benefits rising more quickly than revenue.

Financial projections show the city with $11.3 million in cash at the end of the 2019 fiscal year but facing a $17.7 million deficit the following year. That raises the prospect of a city not just deficit spending but actually running out of money.

“We can’t continue to kick the can down the road,” Alton said. “We can’t afford another year of paying out of reserves.”

There are cost-containment efforts underway, Alton said, including a hiring freeze and a request from departments for flat budgets in terms of “services and supplies,” Alton said.

There are no staffing cuts proposed in the budget. In fact, it adds 17 new positions, continuing a trend that has seen the size of the city workforce grow every year since the city began recovering from the cuts the city imposed following the Great Recession. The city now employs the equivalent of 1,300 full-time workers.

The city will need a “course correction” that involves a combination of targeted cuts and additional revenue. That revenue may have to come in the form of a ballot measure, the exact mechanism of which the city is still exploring.