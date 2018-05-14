Investigators looking into the cause of a two-alarm fire last week at a small retail strip just outside of Sebastopol along Highway 12 confirmed Monday it was not suspicious.

The Rincon Valley Fire Protection District is continuing its review of the May 10 blaze in the 6100 block of Sebastopol Avenue that halted afternoon traffic in both directions for about 90 minutes. Ten fire agencies responded to the afternoon call in an unincorporated rural zone with no fire hydrants, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the five-hour operation.

Flames charred the JW McGrath Auctions, destroying antiques and other flammable items stored next to the auction house. Saddles to Boots, an adjacent retail shop, also suffered smoke damage. Officials estimate damage to the building at $100,000, with the loss of antiques and other property at the auction house as much as $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

