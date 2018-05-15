A 26-year-old man from Santa Rosa stabbed to death in a Sonoma State University dorm room Sunday has been identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Steven John Garcia was found dead in a bedroom of an apartment-style dorm after another man from Santa Rosa, Tyler J. Bratton, 19, allegedly stabbed him with a pocketknife, according to authorities.

Garcia and Bratton were not SSU students but were friends with the freshman woman who lived in the dorm where the deadly confrontation took place, authorities said.

Bratton was found not far from the scene of the slaying and arrested by police Sunday evening without incident, police said. He was being held without bail Tuesday in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Petaluma police are conducting the investigation into the fatal stabbing. They have not released any details on the motive behind the killing.

SSU spokesman Paul Gullixson said the homicide was an isolated incident and there is no threat to students.

