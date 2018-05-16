One man was in custody, suspected of trying to kill a man Tuesday evening by stabbing him as he sat on a Santa Rosa park bench, according to Santa Rosa police Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred at Martin Luther King Park in east Santa Rosa. The victim told police his attacker said little to him as he walked up and without provocation pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, violent crimes Sgt. Josh Ludtke said in a news release.

An acquaintance took him to a hospital and police were called at 6:47 p.m., Ludtke said.

Officers went to the small city park near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and found a large blood trail left by the victim as he sought help. An investigation led to Felipe Peralta, 24, and detectives began to watch his residence. When the man left the house and began to drive away he was stopped and taken into custody. A search of his home turned up evidence connected to the stabbing, Ludtke said.

Peralta was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Sonoma County Jail at 3 a.m. His bail was set at $1 million.

The victim, who was not identified, remained hospitalized and was expected to live.

Ludtke said the victim had seen Peralta in the neighborhood but didn’t know him and a motive for the attack wasn’t clear.

He asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 707‑543‑3590.

