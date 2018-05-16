An alarm at a Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary early Wednesday alerted police to a burglary and officers arrested one of two suspects who ran from the building, police said.

Police recovered the stolen goods and were looking for the second man.

The two broke into the Alternatives Health Collective in Roseland through a bathroom window, director Karen Kissler said.

The forced entry of the Hampton Way business triggered an alarm and an employee checking on the store could see people inside, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Marcus Sprague said Wednesday. The employee called police about 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived within a few minutes, prompting a foot chase through the commercial area near the Joe Rodota trail.

Additional officers arrived with a police dog. Omar Bueno-Arroyo, 18, of Santa Rosa was found hiding in a back lot, Sprague said. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony conspiracy to commit burglary and resisting arrest.

Items taken from the collective valued at $2.500 were found in a bag during the search.

Bueno-Arroyo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail.

