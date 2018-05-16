A woman killed in a fiery Mendocino County car crash earlier this month has been identified as a Navarro resident.

Christine Lopiccolo, 67, died May 4 about 4 a.m. after she apparently lost control while driving on Highway 128. Her car ran off the highway in Navarro, crashed into a tree and caught fire while she remained inside. The woman was killed and the vehicle destroyed.

Dental records were used to identity Lopiccolo, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details on the crash, including speed and what type of vehicle the woman was driving, weren’t available this week from the CHP. The crash remained under investigation, according to the CHP.