A Hidden Valley Lake man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night when a deer ran in front of his motorcycle, causing him to crash, according to the Lake County CHP.

About 8 p.m. Daniel Jonathan Sweet, 24, was riding a 2005 BMW bike on Highway 175 near Middletown when the animal ran into his path. Sweet hit the deer and was thrown from his bike.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with suspected neck and back injuries, the CHP said.

The crash remained under investigation but alcohol or drugs weren’t suspected as factors. Highway 175 is a rural, two‑lane route connecting Hopland in Mendocino County to Lakeport in Lake County.

Sweet was the second motorcycle rider injured in a crash in 24 hours in Lake County.

On Monday night Erik Jones, 44, of Lucerne crashed on Highway 20 as he rode a motorcycle near Blue Lakes, north of Clear Lake, the CHP said.

The 8:10 crash happened near Irvine Avenue. Jones had been eastbound at about 55 mph when he lost control of his 1994 Honda motorcycle, the CHP said. The bike slid to the right shoulder and stopped up against a metal guard rail.

The rider was flown by medical helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP said Jones wasn’t suspected of being under the influence and the crash remained under investigation.

