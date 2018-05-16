A speeding Lexus with two on board plunged off of Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon, dropping some 150 feet into the Russian River, according to the Mendocino County CHP.

The car began to sink into the river and driver Makaela Dodes, 20, and passenger Aiden Harris, 21, both of Las Vegas, got themselves out. They climbed up the embankment near Frog Woman Rock where they sought help.

One was flown by medical helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the other followed by ambulance, CHP Officer Olegario Marin said Wednesday.

The highway, just north of the Sonoma County line, was closed about 20 minutes for the helicopter to land and take off. The outside southbound lane was closed for about two hours for the 2008 Lexus to be retrieved.

Dodes had been driving about 70 mph in the fast lane just before 4 pm. when she lost control, the CHP said. The car veered into the next lane and went over the edge.

Impairment was not suspected but the crash remained under investigation, Marin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.