(1 of ) Though the famed horticulturist Luther Burbank took part in the event as early as 1914, it wasn’t until the 1950s that it took on his name. Luther Burbank is crowned at the 1921 Rose Carnival. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) The first Rose Carnival, held in 1894, was themed after the pagan sporting festivals of ancient Athens. This photo shows 1907 Rose Carnival participants. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) The Rose Parade began in 1894 as the Rose Carnival. Santa Rosa city engineer and clothier Thomas Patrick Keegan helped organize the first festival to showcase city pride and creativityfor visitors from the east. (Press Democrat Illustration, 1908)
(4 of ) The Rose Festival took a hiatus in 1906 because of the earthquake and between 1918 and 1932 due to World War I, Luther Burbank’s death and the Depressionl. (Press Democrat Archives)
(5 of ) The Junior Chamber of Commerce ‘Jaycees’ in 1950 renamed Rose Festival the Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival. Here is the 1953 Rose Festival car. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Luther Burbank once said, "I have no favorite flower -- except, of course, the rose." (Luther Burbank in the 1917 parade, back seat right side. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Ever wonder why Santa Rosa makes such a fuss over Luther Burbank? He was a horticulturist who developed a slew of new plants and hobnobbed with other famous folk of his time, such as Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. He once wrote a letter describing the Santa Rosa area as "the chosen spot on earth as far as nature is concerned.'' We tend to get all sappy about stuff like that, which is why the annual Rose Parade Festival is in his honor. From left Thomas Edison, Luther Burbank, Henry Ford. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) For 20 years or so, during the '50s and '60s, Mrs. Luther Burbank was always the honored guest in the reviewing stand. Elizabeth Waters Burbank in1952 shows tools used by her husband. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Unlike today, the parades of the past were formal affairs. Patrons and spectators alike dressed lavishly to attend the parade and festival. The Randsell family stepped out in their Sunday best for the Rose Parade in 1923. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Early parades were preceded by a gala, the Coronation Ball, in which a queen and royal court were selected to reign over the events of the weekend. This affair included a lavish orchestra and dancing. The 1908 coronation ceremony for Queen Nancy Miller. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Miss Nettie Royal was the first Rose Carnival queen. Adult and juvenile queens were crowned in the earliest festivals. In this photo 1911 Queen May McMeans and members of the juvenile court. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) In 1910 part of the festivities included dedication of the new courthouse in Santa Rosa, overseen by the Queen of the Rose Parade. Queen Lillian Rosenberg in a rose-covered automobile. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Well-known figures, like Peanuts cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, have participated in the parade as grand marshals. Other leaders have included government officials, local heroes, veterans and business owners. Here, in the 1985 parade, are Grand Marshal Schulz and Snoopy. (Tim Baker/ The Press Democrat Archives)
(14 of ) Rose Festivals have yearly themes which have included "Musical Memories in Roses," "Marching Through the Years in Roses" and "Magical World in Roses." This year's theme is "Together We Rose." Pictured here is a 1915 shoe float. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) The 2018 Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival will feature 101 entries, 13 floats, 13 bands, 40 vendors and three equestrian units. Pictured here is a 1952 Rose Festival equestrian. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)