The name of the man found dead Monday in a Santa Rosa storm drain remained unknown Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner’s investigators still are attempting to identity the body, which was badly decomposed, officials said Wednesday.

City workers found the body Monday morning while searching for the cause of a bad smell. They opened the manhole cover on D and First streets in downtown Santa Rosa and could see the body below.

The man’s cause of death also remained under investigation. Authorities earlier said it appeared he’d hanged himself.

Access to the city’s sewer and storm drain system is available from nearby creek tunnels.

- Randi Rossmann