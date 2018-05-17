Hundreds of North Bay homeowners have already embarked on their efforts to rebuild homes destroyed in October’s fires. Thousands more will follow this year and in the coming years. What advice would those who are farthest along in the process have for those who are just beginning or yet to start?

What do you wish you had known before starting your rebuilding project?

The Press Democrat is compiling accounts from local homeowners rebuilding after the fires. If you would like to share advice from your experience, please email features editor Corinne Asturias, corinne.asturias@pressdemocrat.com. Make sure to include your full name and where you are rebuilding. If you would prefer to speak with a reporter, include your phone number.