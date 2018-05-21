Santa Rosa woman reunited with late husband’s fireman helmet

At the age of 98, Jo Miller remembers as well as ever the last time she saw her late husband and fishing buddy suited up for work.

It was three decades ago — 1988, the year Ben Miller retired from a career with the Santa Rosa Fire Department that he’d launched in 1956. After a huge City Hall retirement party, Ben and Jo Miller relocated to rural Oregon and spent many good times hooking salmon and steelhead in the Chetco River.

About a quarter century into retirement, Ben Miller, who grew up in Mendocino, developed pancreatic cancer. He died in Oregon in 2004, at the age of 83.

“I miss him,” his widow said.

Jo Miller said everybody loved Ben, whose given name was Ethelbert and who was 6-foot-4 and animated.

“You couldn’t help it,” she said. “He was full of jokes and never forgot one. His personality was something else.”

After her husband’s death, the Texas-reared widow returned to Santa Rosa to be closer to family. At two years short of 100 years old, Jo Miller reasonably presumed all her life’s big surprises were past.

Then Santa Rosa firefighter-paramedic Scott Moder and several of his colleagues appeared last week at the door of her apartment in a retirement complex. Moder gave her Ben’s helmet, the one she’d last seen just before her husband retired as a battalion chief 30 years ago.

Moder, a 2003 graduate of Petaluma’s Casa Grande High School, just started his career with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Having previously worked a firefighter-paramedic in Yolo County, he was hired by Santa Rosa last September and works out of Station 1 on Sonoma Avenue.

A short while back, Moder’s mother presented him with something she’d found online and thought he might like to have: An old, white firefighter’s helmet bearing a front shield printed with “Batt Chief SRFD.”

Moder’s mom had bought it for $25 from someone who lives near Rohnert Park and had found it upon purchasing the contents of an abandoned storage unit. Firefighter Moder, 32, was pleased to have it.

“It looked like it would be a good piece of Santa Rosa Fire Department history,” he said.

Moder also was curious about to whom the helmet had belonged.

He found inside on the band some faint lettering. He said, “You could barely make it out: Ben.”

Moder showed the helmet to his battalion chief, longtime SRFD employee Mark Basque. He knew from the name and the vintage of the helmet that its owner had been Ben Miller.

“He was a battalion chief when I got hired,” Basque said. He knew that Ben Miller had passed away.

Firefighter Moder set out to determine if Miller’s wife might be in the area. He posted photos of the helmet on Facebook and asked for help locating Ben Miller’s kin.

That post caught the attention of a woman whose father had been a SRFD battalion chief and whose mother knows Jo Miller. Soon, Moder had a phone number.

He phoned her. It was good that Miller was sitting down when the firefighter told her he had her late husband’s helmet, and asked if she would like to have it.