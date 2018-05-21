Transit experts grapple with how to mitigate dangerous stretch of Highway 101

Just north of the Sonoma County line on Highway 101, orange signs promise a rough road, as chewed up, uneven pavement sends motorists along snaking turns that follow the channel of the Russian River.

The 15-mile stretch of highway in southern Mendocino County, between Hopland and Cloverdale, has been the site of numerous serious car wrecks during the past decade, several that resulted in deaths.

The most recent incident happened this past Wednesday when a driver speeding in a southbound lane lost control of her sedan, which veered over a cliff and rolled a few hundred feet down into the river. The driver and her passenger suffered cuts and bruises, but swam to safety and survived.

A 6-year-old Stockton girl was killed in a similar crash two years earlier after the car she and her mother were in flipped over an embankment and into the water. Good Samaritans swimming near the spot known as Frog Woman Rock pulled the girl out of the river but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

It took nearly an hour for emergency crews to cut her badly injured 30-year-old mother from the mostly submerged Honda.

“It is a very dangerous stretch of roadway,” said Cloverdale Fire Chief Jason Jenkins, who has been with the department for 20 years. “Weather can be a problem and when you get large amounts of rain in a short amount of time, when cars don’t reduce their speed and with winding roads to navigate, there’s potential for big problems.”

Caltrans, which maintains the roadway, says it’s aware issues exist.

“Having driven that section of highway many times, I can attest that it can be an unforgiving road,” Caltrans spokesman Phil Frisbie said by email. “Some drivers feel more comfortable traveling below the maximum 65 mph posted speed limit.”

He said the state transportation agency regularly runs reports and uses collision data to make safety improvements. For example, a 423-foot-long, 60-foot-tall retaining wall on the hillside abutting the northbound lanes is being built near last week’s crash site to help prevent slides onto the highway from rainstorms. The project is expected to take three years to complete, wrapping up in the fall of 2020.

Caltrans also spent about $2.85 million to complete a 2.2-mile concrete and metal barrier in October to divide the four-lane highway south of Frog Woman Rock, where Frisbie said there was “a developing history of crossover collisions.”

Data from 2009 to 2012 showed a fatal rate 3.5 times greater than the state average for comparable roads on that stretch of highway.

Daily commuters have experienced problems on that stretch for years. They say they haven’t seen the level of upkeep necessary for proper safety.

“The road moves every winter because it’s an active slide,” said Tim Ault, a Redwood Valley resident who makes the trip to Santa Rosa for work five days a week. “The conditions are always changing, but the maintenance schedule doesn’t change with it. They’re never out there adjusting with it and repairing what needs to be repaired in a timely fashion.”

He and other motorists raised concerns over a significant road hump near Frog Woman Rock. The bump sends cars upward, especially at higher speeds, before drivers are briskly brought back down and forced to negotiate an immediate turn.