Transit experts grapple with how to mitigate dangerous stretch of Highway 101

Highway 101 stretch at Frog Woman Rock remains obstacle for transit experts

KEVIN FIXLER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 20, 2018, 5:51PM

| Updated 56 minutes ago.

Just north of the Sonoma County line on Highway 101, orange signs promise a rough road, as chewed up, uneven pavement sends motorists along snaking turns that follow the channel of the Russian River.

The 15-mile stretch of highway in southern Mendocino County, between Hopland and Cloverdale, has been the site of numerous serious car wrecks during the past decade, several that resulted in deaths.

The most recent incident happened this past Wednesday when a driver speeding in a southbound lane lost control of her sedan, which veered over a cliff and rolled a few hundred feet down into the river. The driver and her passenger suffered cuts and bruises, but swam to safety and survived.

A 6-year-old Stockton girl was killed in a similar crash two years earlier after the car she and her mother were in flipped over an embankment and into the water. Good Samaritans swimming near the spot known as Frog Woman Rock pulled the girl out of the river but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

It took nearly an hour for emergency crews to cut her badly injured 30-year-old mother from the mostly submerged Honda.

“It is a very dangerous stretch of roadway,” said Cloverdale Fire Chief Jason Jenkins, who has been with the department for 20 years. “Weather can be a problem and when you get large amounts of rain in a short amount of time, when cars don’t reduce their speed and with winding roads to navigate, there’s potential for big problems.”

Caltrans, which maintains the roadway, says it’s aware issues exist.

“Having driven that section of highway many times, I can attest that it can be an unforgiving road,” Caltrans spokesman Phil Frisbie said by email. “Some drivers feel more comfortable traveling below the maximum 65 mph posted speed limit.”

He said the state transportation agency regularly runs reports and uses collision data to make safety improvements. For example, a 423-foot-long, 60-foot-tall retaining wall on the hillside abutting the northbound lanes is being built near last week’s crash site to help prevent slides onto the highway from rainstorms. The project is expected to take three years to complete, wrapping up in the fall of 2020.

Caltrans also spent about $2.85 million to complete a 2.2-mile concrete and metal barrier in October to divide the four-lane highway south of Frog Woman Rock, where Frisbie said there was “a developing history of crossover collisions.”

Data from 2009 to 2012 showed a fatal rate 3.5 times greater than the state average for comparable roads on that stretch of highway.

Daily commuters have experienced problems on that stretch for years. They say they haven’t seen the level of upkeep necessary for proper safety.

“The road moves every winter because it’s an active slide,” said Tim Ault, a Redwood Valley resident who makes the trip to Santa Rosa for work five days a week. “The conditions are always changing, but the maintenance schedule doesn’t change with it. They’re never out there adjusting with it and repairing what needs to be repaired in a timely fashion.”

He and other motorists raised concerns over a significant road hump near Frog Woman Rock. The bump sends cars upward, especially at higher speeds, before drivers are briskly brought back down and forced to negotiate an immediate turn.

“I drive it every day and, oh man, the bump gets bigger,” Ault said. “It’s death and injury that dictate when they mitigate an issue with the safety of a road. It’s not, ‘Wow, this is really bad, we should fix it.’ Somebody’s got to die before they figure it out.”

Jenkins said he knows the road hump is a challenge for drivers, but road workers struggle to resolve the hazard because the earth beneath the highway regularly shifts.

Caltrans Mendocino County spokeswoman Cori Reed said she was unaware of the hump but planned to look into it.

How often major accidents occur on the section, or due to the hump, also is unclear. Caltrans was unable to furnish updated statistics for the Frog Woman Rock area or south of it toward the Sonoma County line.

Jenkins estimates his department responds to at least two accidents a month in the segment, prone to river rescues and requiring a specialized swift water team. Hopland Fire Chief Mitch Franklin, whose volunteer firehouse typically is the first responder for the area, said highway emergencies aren’t uncommon.

“We’ve been there quite a lot,” he said following Wednesday’s incident.

The incoming retaining wall will be installed on the opposite side of the river, Frisbie said it’ll have no impact on keeping out-of-control vehicles from rolling into the river in areas where there are no guardrails.

Reed said guardrails are “a calculated risk” and don’t always make sense based on the specifics of the location.

“It does stop cars from going over the side,” Reed said, “but it can cause more accidents if it’s in a place it’s not needed, and it can throw traffic back into lanes and create more issues. It becomes a hazard itself, and you don’t want to put it everywhere. You want to make sure it’s worth the risk.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or at kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

