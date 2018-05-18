Criminal proceedings Thursday for a Sonoma man suspected of shooting a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy at a car wash on Mother’s Day were suspended in order to test his mental competency to stand trial, his attorney said.

Ryan Joseph Pritel, 20, allegedly shot Deputy Mike Matelli with a “snake shot” round containing multiple pellets instead of a single bullet, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pritel was arrested on the scene after his 9 mm pistol jammed and booked in Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

He is being held in the jail’s mental health unit.

During the 11 a.m. incident, Matelli fired two shots back, striking an occupied truck in the car wash line.

Also Thursday, the names of the three deputies involved in the shootout at the Jolly Washer 76 gas station on Highway 12 were released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Matelli, with six years experience; Greg Hals, with 11 years; and Mike Schemmel, with 16 years working as a police officer for the city of Sonoma, responded to the call from the car wash manager about an employee who was acting erratically and refusing to leave the premises when asked, authorities said.

Deputy Matelli suffered wounds to his chest, face and arms.

He was treated at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and released Monday.

Sonoma County Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi said Pritel has had a history of mental health issues, but would not elaborate.

“This is an extremely sad case,” Pozzi said, referring to her client’s personal history.

“It’s sad for everybody, especially for the deputy sheriff who got shot.”

