State energy regulators are hosting a public tour and forum on utility pole safety Monday in San Jose as part of an effort to spread awareness and reduce the number of fires caused by poorly maintained poles.

The California Public Utilities Commission is responsible for ensuring the safety of the state’s utility poles. It’s considering new ways to manage that process, such as creating a utility pole census where owners and communication and electric companies can provide updated information on pole conditions.

Commission president Michael Picker welcomes the public’s input.

Residents are invited to take part in the utility pole tour, which departs at noon from the parking lot of San Jose’s Willow Glen Community Center, 2175 Lincoln Ave.

The forum will be held at 5 p.m. at the Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium, 70 W. Hedding St. Topics up for discussion include the history of utility poles, vegetation management and fires, as well as relevant California fires. Other utilities commission members may attend, but no official action will be taken.

