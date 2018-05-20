s
Petaluma receives three bids for its animal service contract

MATT BROWN

PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER | May 20, 2018, 1:53PM

| Updated 8 minutes ago.

Three organizations are seeking to operate Petaluma’s animal shelter, including the city’s current animal services provider, which came under scrutiny last year after employees accused the executive director of harassment and mismanagement.

The city’s three-year contract with the Petaluma Animal Services Foundation expires in August. In addition to the foundation, the city received bids from the new Petaluma-based North Bay Animal Services and Marin Humane of Novato.

The applicants met with city officials this past week to pitch their bids ahead of a staff recommendation. The city council is expected to award the contract in June.

City Councilman Gabe Kearney, who serves as the liaison to the Animal Services Advisory Committee, said he welcomed having a choice of animal service providers. The organization that wins the contract “needs to be someone I can trust to be a good steward of the public’s money and offer the best value for the community,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the options are. It’s great to have options,” Kearney said. “I’ll be looking at who is going to be more responsive to what the community needs are.”

The Petaluma Animal Services Foundation first secured the $478,000 animal services contract in 2012 when the city privatized the division. The contract then was renewed in 2015.

In December, some of its 10-member staff voiced complaints about a hostile work environment at the foundation that rescues and cares for pets and stray animals in Petaluma. Some accused Executive Director Jeff Charter of behavior that made them feel uncomfortable, including using racially and sexually charged language. The foundation’s board of directors looked into current and former employees’ claims against Charter and found no basis to reprimand him.

Charter, who also sits on the board, did not return a message seeking comment.

Fellow board member Saill White confirmed in an email that the organization responded to the city’s request for proposals.

“For more than five years we have provided a safe haven for homeless pets and a friendly, welcoming space for humans as well,” White wrote. “We have an average live release rate of 97.6 percent, which is extraordinary in animal sheltering.”

In an October report to the city, the foundation said it took in 1,346 animals from Aug. 1, 2016 to July 31, 2017. During that time, 572 animals were adopted and 35 were euthanized. The shelter’s live release rate was 96.9 percent, the report stated.

Calls for service increased to 3,306 from 2,591 the previous year, according to the nonprofit, which assisted in evacuating animals from the 2017 North Bay wildfires and the 2015 Valley Fire in Lake County.

The organization also has contracts in Healdsburg, Calistoga and Cloverdale.

Sue Davy, one of the original founding members of Petaluma Animal Services Foundation, five months ago launched North Bay Animal Services, a nonprofit that she said has focused on the city’s needs.

Her nonprofit, one of the three that submitted a bid, is made up of four board members and seven advisory committee members with a combined 250 years of experience in the animal welfare industry, she said.

“We’re a group of animal welfare professionals with a lot of experience,” Davy said. “We are focused on services just in Petaluma. We’re a local solution and we know what’s happening in Petaluma.”

Davy said, if awarded the contract, her group would provide low cost spay and neuter services and humane education in schools. She said current staff members at the animal shelter would be interviewed for a chance to keep their jobs.

“The city hasn’t had a lot of options before now,” she said. “We can provide something different so they can make a decision.”

Founded in 1907, the Novato-based Marin Humane provides animal control services to Marin County and all of its cities, said Nancy McKenney, CEO and president. The organization found homes for 2,360 animals and performed 1,816 spay and neuter surgeries in 2016, according to its annual report.

McKenney said her organization was asked by the city to submit a proposal. A lot of their adopters come from Petaluma, and a lot of their staff live in Petaluma, she said.

“Marin Humane offers a well-established animal services program to the community,” she said. “This is an opportunity for Petaluma to partner with an organization that has a long track record of proving to be a resource for the community. Our solid history of operating an animal shelter with high standards while providing effective enforcement of animal law can be a source of pride to a community.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

