A barn was destroyed Thursday afternoon during a small grass fire near Geyserville, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire and the Cloverdale Fire Department crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Lytton Springs Road at 2:08 p.m., according Cal Fire.

The blaze was contained by 2:41 p.m. and burned a half-acre parcel.

