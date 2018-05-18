LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk was well-received at a public meeting to discuss his proposal for a transportation tunnel under western neighborhoods of Los Angeles, where groups have sued over an attempt to exempt it from environmental review.

The Los Angeles Times reports Musk arrived late Thursday evening and attributed it to Interstate 405, the notoriously jammed corridor that was part of his inspiration for an alternative.

The audience cheered repeatedly during the hour-long talk about Musk proposal to bore a 2.7-mile (4.3-kilometer) test tunnel that would move vehicles and pedestrian pods underground on electrically powered "skates."

Andres Cuervo of the Palms neighborhood council told the Times he didn't see many familiar faces from LA organizations and wished the event had been more focused on the community.

