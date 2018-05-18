An unusual caller stopped by central Healdsburg on an early morning visit Friday: a black bear who wandered through town just blocks off the main square. The bear was first reported running north on First Street, just up from the Russian River’s edge at 2:13 a.m., Healdsburg emergency dispatcher Linda Haviland said.

But over the 45 or 50 minutes that police officers monitored its sojourn, it sauntered closer to downtown, passing through the back parking lot of the Police Department’s Center Street station before heading out of town east on Matheson Street toward Fitch Mountain, she said.

Bears are not entirely uncommon in Sonoma County, though they’re usually detected in wilder, forested locales at a distance from urban or developed areas, including rural communities in west Sonoma County and numerous state and regional parks around the area.

Haviland said California Fish and Wildlife personnel were notified of the sighting, as usual, but “as long as it’s not agressive in anyway, we just leave it alone.”

See video of the visitor:

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.