(1 of ) FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo capuccino coffees with the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top are pictured at a coffee shop in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken. That’s just a smattering of the millions of dollars’ worth of souvenirs being sold to commemorate Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Estimates are that consumers will spend 40 million to 70 million pounds ($54 million to $94 million) on royal wedding-related merchandise. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
(2 of ) FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken. That’s just a smattering of the millions of dollars’ worth of souvenirs being sold to commemorate Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Estimates are that consumers will spend 40 million to 70 million pounds ($54 million to $94 million) on royal wedding-related merchandise. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
(3 of ) This is an undated handout photo issued by Pork Farms of a royal wedding pork pie bearing crust in the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken. That’s just a smattering of the millions of dollars’ worth of souvenirs being sold to commemorate Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Estimates are that consumers will spend 40 million to 70 million pounds ($54 million to $94 million) on royal wedding-related merchandise. (Pork Farms via AP)
(4 of ) This is an undated handout photo issued by KFC of their limited edition commemorative bucket to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite, Royal Wedding ale, Wedding Rings cereal and a limited-edition bucket of royal wedding KFC chicken. That’s just a smattering of the millions of dollars’ worth of souvenirs being sold to commemorate Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Estimates are that consumers will spend 40 million to 70 million pounds ($54 million to $94 million) on royal wedding-related merchandise. (KFC via AP)
(5 of ) A royal fan waves a flag in Windsor, England, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(6 of ) Royal fans wait to watch a rehearsal of the royal wedding in Windsor, England, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(7 of ) A badge showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is pinned onto a US flag in Windsor, England, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(8 of ) Camilla the King Charles spaniel wears flags and decorations as she sits alongside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Thursday, May 17, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(9 of ) A royal fan waits to watch a rehearsal of the royal wedding in Windsor, England, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(10 of ) People who spent the night outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, organise their belongings after waking up, early Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
(11 of ) Royal fans wait to watch a rehearsal of the royal wedding in Windsor, England, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(12 of ) A well wisher holds a sign as she waits alongside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Thursday, May 17, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(13 of ) Fans wait to watch a rehearsal of the wedding in Windsor, England, Thursday May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(14 of ) A dog wears a union flag coat as he waits alongside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Thursday, May 17, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(15 of ) Two fans sit outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
(16 of ) A couple walk wearing masks with photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
(17 of ) Two fans sit outside Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
(18 of ) Royal fans John Loughry, right, and Terry Hutt, center, show off their placards as TV and journalists film and interview them in just outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(19 of ) Royal fans John Loughry, right, and Terry Hutt, show off their placards as TV and journalist film and interview them in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(20 of ) Royal fans John Loughry, second right, and Terry Hutt, second left, show off their placards as TV and journalist film and interview them in just outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(21 of ) Royal fan Terry Hutt, center, waits with fellow fans along the carriage route, as TV and journalists film and interview them in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(22 of ) Waxwork figure of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are revealed for a media opportunity against the backdrop of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(23 of ) American royal fan Donna Werner, and who has come over to Britain specially for the upcoming royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shows off her placards in her position along the carriage route in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(24 of ) Tourists gather to take photos with waxwork figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against the backdrop of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(25 of ) A tour guide leads her group of tourists using a flag with the faces of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(26 of ) American royal fan Donna Werner, and who has come over to Britain specially for the upcoming royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shows off her placards in her position along the carriage route in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19, which includes a 30 minute carriage route taking the couple round the town to wave to the crowds, some of whom are already taking up positions . (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
(27 of ) Police officers pose with the Madame Tussauds' wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are paraded along the Long Walk ahead of the royal wedding this weekend, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
(28 of ) A woman gets a haircut as the shop window is decorated with flags and pictures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(29 of ) Capuccino coffees with the picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top are pictured at a coffee shop in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(30 of ) A shop assistant decorates a shop window in Windsor, England, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(31 of ) A woman uses a Meghan Markle mask, near a street vendor in Windsor, England, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(32 of ) Union Jack flags fly across the main shopping street in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(33 of ) Marmite jars with the names of Harry and Meghan on it are seen on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Marmite is a traditional English bread spread. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(34 of ) A soldier looks at a royal fan with a cardboard cutout of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(35 of ) A man grabs a capuccino coffee with the picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top at a coffee shop in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(36 of ) 4 years old boy George is dressed as a soldier as he walks past a decorated shop window in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(37 of ) George, 4, is dressed as a soldier as he walks past a decorated shop window in Windsor, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
(38 of ) Passers-by photograph a graffiti depiction by street artist 'Pegasus' of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a wall in Highbury, north London, Monday May 14, 2018 ahead of their wedding on Saturday May 19. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
(39 of ) In this handout image issued by PinPep.com and taken on Sunday May 13, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes Rhys Whittock from Britain and Inmaculada Santisteban Serrano from Spain, pose for a photograph in London, after they won an international competition competition hosted by easyJet to find Europe's best Royal couple lookalikes. The competition hosted by the airline took place to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19. (Joe Pepler/PinPep via AP)
(40 of ) Local resident Caroline Wagstaff wearing a home made crown and her dog Boots pose for a photograph at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Saturday May 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
(41 of ) Royal memorabilia on sale near Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)