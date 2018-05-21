(1 of ) UNSOLVED - From early 1972 to 1979, the bodies of seven girls and young women were found in rural Santa Rosa, buried or dumped along steep embankments or in creek beds. All were found nude. Some had been raped, strangled or hogtied.
The victims included (from top left) Santa Rosa Junior College student Kim Allen,19; Cook Junior High eighth-grader Lori Kursa, 13; Slater Junior High students Maureen Sterling, 12, and Yvonne Weber, 13; Shasta County resident Carolyn Davis, 14; young mother Theresa Walsh, 23; Jeannette Kamehele, 20, whose remains were never found; and an unidentified 19-year-old female with auburn hair.
Some have suggested the killings were the work of the Zodiac killer who plagued the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1970s, others have connected the crimes to Ted Bundy, but no conclusive evidence of either allegation has been found.
(2 of ) SOLVED - In 2011, Roy Melanson was found guilty of first-degree for the 1974 slaying of Anita Andrews in the old Fagiani’s Cocktail Lounge in Napa.
Andrews was killed the night of July 10, 1974 as she was wrapping up her shift at Fagiani's Cocktail Lounge.
The 51-year-old former beauty queen was raped, stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver and left partially clothed in a room at the rear of the bar.
In 2007, Det. Don Winegar who examined the forensic evidence collected as part of the initial investigation, sent several items to the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services for DNA testing.
DNA also played a role in connecting Melanson to the 1974 murder of Michele Wallace in Colorado and the 1988 murder of 24-year-old Charlotte Sauerwin in Louisiana.
Melanson is a serial rapist who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes in Texas, only to be released in 1988 shortly before the murder of Charlotte Sauerwin.
(3 of ) UNSOLVED - On Jan. 7, 1973, 18-year-old Barbara Stroud was forced off the road in her car, raped and murdered.
In 1975, six Willits men were arrested in connection with the murder and five were charged. After a prime testimony was thrown out, having been illegally obtained using sodium amytal, the men were released. The case languished after that, but it was not forgotten. In 2008, Detective Andy Whiteaker submitted evidence found at the scene to the state Department of Justice for evaluation.
The case is still unsolved according to the Mendocino Sheriff’s office cold case website.
(4 of ) SOLVED - A quarter-century after her nude body was found in the brush alongside a rural Fort Bragg road, the death of 20-year-old Georgina Pacheco was finally solved.
DNA analysis performed around 2013 implicated Pacheco's brother-in-law, Robert James Parks, then 27, a commercial fisherman who committed suicide, 1988, 10 years after Pacheco's death by tying himself to a boat in Southern California, then sinking it.
Pacheco's body was found by a man walking his dog Sept. 10, 1988, 10 days after she disappeared. An orange and black nylon cord was tied around her neck with an intricate, fishing-type knot, she had blunt force injuries to her head and she had been raped.
(5 of ) UNSOLVED - In 2011, Healdsburg police detectives revived a decades-old unsolved homicide case after serial killer, Joseph Naso mentioned the North Coast town in a note.
Among photographs of women who appeared dead or unconscious, a hand-scrawled note was found that mentioned Healdsburg.
In 2013, Joseph Naso was convicted of the murder of Roxene Roggasch, 18, found in 1977 in Marin County; Carmen Colon, 22, found in 1978 in Contra Costa County; Pamela Parsons, 38, found strangled in 1993 in Yuba County; and Tracy Tafoya, 31, found in 1994 in Yuba City.
An unidentified female body found behind Simi Winery in 1983 was exhumed and DNA submitted to a national database to look for links to Naso.
The DNA analysis was inconclusive. That case remains unsolved. (IJ photo/Alan Dep)
(6 of ) SOLVED - Josafat Presencion, 49, was punished for the 1988 slaying of Wynetta Davis, 26, whose body was found in a livestock water trough near Pepper Road and Bodega Avenue.
The case went unsolved until 2011, when Presencion was identified by DNA evidence. At the time, he was finishing a long sentence for a Marin County rape at San Quentin State Prison.
Davis was reported missing May 11, 1988. The mother of two left her south Vallejo home to buy diapers and never came back.
Her body was discovered two days later 40 miles away in the livestock water trough. The cause of death was asphyxiation or “dry drowning.”
(7 of ) UNSOLVED - In mid-December 1978, Kerry Ann Graham, 15, and Francine Trimble, 14, disappeared in Forestville never to be seen again by friends and family.
Skeletal remains that would ultimately be identified as theirs were located the following July, dumped off the side of a rural highway in Mendocino County. But it wasn't until 2015 that their identities were determined through DNA analysis.
Eileen Goetz, a friend of El Molino high school students said the girls were going to hitchhike to a party in Santa Rosa. She said she didn't know who they were meeting up with but hitchhiking, especially in the small enclave of Forestville, was incredibly common. It was likely they were picked up by someone they knew.
The case remains unsolved.
(8 of ) SOLVED - Robert Vaughan, a former drifter, pleaded guilty in 2004 to the 1975 Navarro murder of fellow hitchhiker Gerard Vincent Sullivan
A discarded cigarette butt was collected at the crime scene shortly after Sullivan was discovered in his sleeping bag with a .38-caliber gunshot wound to his head. The cigarette butt sat in an evidence storage container until 2004, when it was sent away to the state for DNA analysis.
Vaughan, who already is serving a 15-years-to-life sentence for killing a woman in Lake Tahoe in 1991, received another seven years to life under a plea agreement.
(9 of ) UNSOLVED - Kirk Kimberly, 18, was reported missing Oct. 17, 2016 and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Kimberly had last been seen leaving Cotati on his bicycle to meet a friend in Rohnert Park.
The remains of the 2016 Rancho Cotate High School graduate were found by a grounds worker buried in a shallow grave near the M parking lot at Sonoma State University.
(10 of ) SOLVED? In 2004, Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiancé, Jason Allen, 26, were found murdered in their sleeping bags on Fish Head Beach in Jenner. Earlier this month, the police charged Shaun Michael Gallon for the murders, a Forestville felon who has been in jail since 2017 for the slaying of his brother in their family home. Gallon’s detention led to jailhouse interviews with investigators who linked Gallon to the crime. In this photo, the parents of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen visit the scene of the crime. (Kent Porter/ Press Democrat file photo)