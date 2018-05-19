ROHNERT PARK — Bright yellow crime scene tape hung from the stairwell Thursday of a Sonoma State University student residence where last weekend a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death. It was a grim reminder of the violence that unfolded here as campus life rushed to close, with finals underway this week, students moving out and graduation ceremonies taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Green Music Center.

Inside the on-campus apartments that house more than 3,000 SSU students, vacuums hummed as bulging trash bags were hauled out to dumpsters and classmates embraced in emotional goodbyes for the summer.

Some said they were still shocked by the deadly encounter Sunday between two non-students inside a unit of Sauvignon Village, part of the Alicante housing area with predominantly freshmen residents. The death marked the second on-campus homicide in two years.

“It feels safe here. You would never think something like this would happen,” said Nicole Austin, who just finished her freshman year studying psychology and lives below the unit where the stabbing took place.

The stabbing victim, Steven John Garcia, a 26-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was found dead after a fight between him and Tyler Joseph Bratton, 20, broke out in a bedroom of the apartment on the southwest end of the Rohnert Park campus, authorities said.

Bratton was charged Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter. He had originally been booked in the Sonoma County Jail on a potential murder charge.

Sonoma County Public Defender Kathleen Pozzi, whose office is representing Bratton, said she anticipates her client will enter a not guilty plea when he appears in court May 31.

“Self-defense, self-defense, self-defense.” Pozzi said Friday in an interview when asked about the allegations facing her client. “This is going to be a self-defense case — no crime at all.”

She reiterated earlier comments from this week that neither drugs nor other “unlawful behavior” were factors in the stabbing, but would not go into further detail about what sparked the deadly confrontation.

Bratton remained in jail Friday, with bail set at $135,000.

Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons, who is overseeing the criminal investigation into the death, said Friday he could not provide any updates on the case. On Thursday, he said it was too early to rule out drugs and other illegal activity.

Neither man was a student, but both were friends with an unidentified woman, a freshman who lived in the unit at Sauvignon Village. Visitors are allowed in the dorms, and students spoke this week of an open-campus policy that allows students to come and go as they please.

“We have these amazing dorm rooms and this freedom,” said Rebecca Moules, a soon-to-be second year student who lived near the unit where the stabbing took place. “Obviously anyone could come on campus. That’s when the freedom gets scary.”

The on-campus housing accommodates 3,100 students in units spread across six residential villages. Students described those villages as close-knit communities frequently patrolled by fellow students who live in dorms and work as community service advisors who enforce campus policies. Students said their presence is visible, and that fear over potential repercussions from violating campus housing rules often pushes parties off university grounds.