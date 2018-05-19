A truck driver died early Saturday morning after hitting a tree off Highway 1 in Salt Point State Park on the Sonoma Coast, the CHP said.

The crash was discovered by a passing motorist shortly before 6 a.m. near South Gerstle Trail and the park’s Woodside Campground, emergency personnel said.

Timber Cove firefighters responded to the incident and found the driver dead, emergency dispatchers said.

The CHP said the vehicle involved was a large southbound box truck. It reportedly was empty of cargo.

No further details of the accident were immediately available.

Check back later for more on this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.