A Sonoma man driving an all‑terrain vehicle crashed and died Sunday afternoon in Schellville, according to the CHP.

The 60‑year‑old man had been riding on private property on Burndale Road about 4:15 p.m. when the crash occurred.

He was traveling about 30 mph and made a right turn into a parked, flatbed trailer, the CHP said. The man died at the scene.

The CHP didn’t release his name early Monday.

Burndale Road is off Highway 12 in the southeast Sonoma County community.

