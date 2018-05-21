Petaluma police arrested a high risk sex offender and convicted arsonist after getting calls about a man harassing people at an eastside apartment complex, according to Petaluma police officials.

Gilbert Valentino Solis, 54, remained in custody in the Sonoma County Jail Monday. He was arrested late Friday night at a complex on East Washington Street, police said.

Officers went to the complex about 10:20 p.m. and found Solis, described by police as a San Francisco transient. A check of his criminal history showed he was a convicted high risk sex offender and arsonist and that he’d failed to register with law enforcement, a requirement of his parole.

Solis was arrested on suspicion of failing to register for both and taken to the jail. Bail was set at $10,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.