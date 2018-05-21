Two vehicles collided in a head‑on crash in the Napa Valley near Yountville, killing a San Francisco man and seriously injuring three others, according to the CHP.

The 28‑year‑old victim died in the impact of the Saturday night Highway 29 crash north of Washington Street.

The 8:50 p.m. crash started with northbound driver Hilda Arroyo, 53, of Angwin losing control as she went into a curve and crossed double yellow lines into the southbound lane, the CHP said. Arroyo’s 2012 Dodge Avenger sideswiped a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Antonio Olivera‑ Martinez, 47, of St. Helena.

The Avenger continued traveling in the southbound lane and crashed straight into a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, CHP said.

Three people were in the Sonata. Driver Beau G. Washington, 48, of Vacaville and passenger Sara Tashakorinia, 27, of San Francisco suffered major injuries and were taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

Arroyo also had major injuries and went to the Napa hospital. Olivera‑Martinez wasn’t injured.

All three vehicles were moving at about 50 mph, the CHP said. The cause remained under investigation.

