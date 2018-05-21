Missing Piercy resident Margit Pritchard, 76, hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon and Mendocino County sheriff’s officials Monday were seeking help in finding her.

Searchers have been combing the rural area along the Eel River’s south fork since Saturday.

The woman was last seen about 4:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Pepperwood Springs Road in Piercy, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Pritchard is about 5‑feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. She may be suffering from dementia‑like symptoms and could be confused, officials said. She also is an avid walker.

Piercy, north of Leggett, is near Richardson Grove State Park and Garberville. Officials asked anyone with information to contact sheriff’s dispatchers at 707‑463‑4086.

