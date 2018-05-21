Police have closed Corby Avenue along Auto Row due to a gas leak this afternoon.

A construction crew struck a natural gas line around 2:40 p.m. while working in the street in front of Hansel Volkswagen, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

He said PG&E crews were dispatched to the scene at 2925 Corby Avenue and were working on site as of 3:15 p.m.

