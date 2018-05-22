The Mendocino County search for a missing 76‑year‑old Piercy woman resumed Tuesday.

While dozens of trained search and rescue volunteers covered more hillside terrain in the Piercy area north of Leggett, law enforcement in the East Bay also was notified that Margit Pritchard could appear in that area.

Pritchard was last seen about 1 p.m. Friday at her rural home. About 4:30 p.m. her husband began a search and called the sheriff’s office three hours later to report she was missing. Pritchard was wearing blue capri‑style pants and a purple T‑shirt. She wasn’t carrying a purse or phone.

She was described as an avid walker.

Pritchard may be suffering from dementia and could be confused, officials said. Three months ago she disappeared from home and had walked seven miles before she was found, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies used a bloodhound during Friday night’s search. Mendocino County searchers looked Saturday, joined by dozens more from several other counties on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. They haven’t been able to search at night due to the diverse terrain of the area, which includes the Eel River’s south fork.

Officials issued a missing-person alert throughout the northern half of the state, along with the woman’s photo and description. She previously lived on Bethel Island in the East Bay, and authorities there have been alerted.

Officials asked anyone who sees her to call the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707‑463‑4086.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.