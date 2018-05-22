An overturned semi-truck on a rural west Marin County road trapped a driver Tuesday morning and a medical helicopter was called to transport the injured man to a Santa Rosa trauma hospital, according to initial CHP reports.

The 10:15 a.m. crash happened on Tomales Petaluma Road at Twin Bridges Road, just west of the Sonoma County line and east of the town of Tomales.

A Peterbilt truck crashed onto one side in a ditch and initial reports indicated the driver was trapped and didn’t appear to be conscious.

A CHP helicopter carried the man to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

