A concerned woman dialed 911 early Tuesday, reporting an unresponsive, shirtless man leaning against a fence in southwest Santa Rosa.

The woman told a Redcom dispatcher she was sitting in her car, trying to get his attention.

She’d honked, yelled. But the man, who appeared to be staring off into a field, didn’t respond. She called 911.

The 7:13 a.m. emergency call got a Santa Rosa fire engine and a Sonoma Life Support ambulance rolling to the Ludwig Avenue address. The paramedics arrived first and alerted firefighters they could turn around, according to a fire official. It was a mannequin propped up against a fence.