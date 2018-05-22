A Los Angeles man remained in custody Tuesday in the Lake County Jail, suspected of driving under the influence in a collision with a tree that injured himself and two others, according to the CHP.

Passenger Christian Vazquez suffered the worst injuries in Sunday’s 4 p.m. crash and Tuesday remained in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the CHP said. The man’s age and town of residence weren’t available Tuesday.

Driver Aquilino Vazquez‑Garcia, 31, had major injuries and was flown to Memorial by a second medical helicopter. Officers arrested him on suspicion of felony DUI causing injuries and other charges. He was treated for his injuries and released to officers who booked him into the jail.

Vazquez‑Garcia, 31, had been headed west on rural Highway 20, east of Clearlake Oaks, with three passengers. Officers suspect none of the men wore seat belts.

Apparently speeding on the rural highway, the driver lost control of his 1998 Honda Accord on a curve, the CHP said. The sedan slid into eastbound lanes and off the roadway, the CHP said.

The impact crushed the passenger side and trapped Christian Vasquez. Northshore firefighters cut Vasquez free and he was flown by medical helicopter to the Santa Rosa trauma center.

Sitting in the back seat, Sabino Rios‑Garcia, 31, had moderate injuries including a cut chin. Officers suspected he was intoxicated and arrested him at the crash scene on suspicion of being drunk in public, the CHP said. He was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Clear Lake, treated and released to officers.

Passenger Cristian Figueroa‑Roque, 23, of Escalon wasn’t injured.

Vazquez‑Garcia was in custody in lieu of $70,000 bail.

