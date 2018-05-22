With a CHP officer behind him in stopped traffic, a driver at a Santa Rosa intersection opened the door of his Buick SUV and poured out a bottle of beer, according to the CHP Tuesday.

The officer then pulled the driver over near the Steele Lane and Illinois Avenue intersection about 4 p.m. Saturday. Alejandro Gonzalez, 24, of Healdsburg failed sobriety tests and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Gonzalez has three prior DUI convictions, the CHP said.

The man was driving his two sons, 12 and 13, and the officer also arrested him on suspicion of two counts of felony child endangerment and several other suspected charges including having a fourth DUI case within 10 years, driving with a suspended license, driving without an ignition interlock device and violating probation.

Gonzalez remained in custody Tuesday in the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Sonoma County Child Protective Services were contacted about the children, according to the CHP.

